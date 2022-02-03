Letter: Sky-Hi News is showing bias against Granby Ranch

I am writing this letter to express my displeasure with the biased reporting that the Sky-Hi News has provided in matters concerning Granby Ranch.

In today’s article, the reporter spoke of a “large number” of residents who were there to express their disappointment with the new ownership. In reality, there were 10 or 12 individuals out of hundreds of homeowners, who have chosen to have a confrontational, adversarial relationship with the new ownership of Granby Ranch.

Conversely, at the Dec. 14 BOT meeting, a similar number of homeowners attended, and provided the Trustees with a letter signed by 40 individual homeowners in support of the new owners and expressing optimism in the future of our community. The Sky-Hi reporter present was given a copy of this letter, but no mention of it was made in your publication. This omission proves the aforementioned bias, and should be corrected in future reports.

— Tom DeBoalt, Granby