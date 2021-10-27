Letter: Staff at Middle Park Health took great care of me

I want to thank the amazing doctors — Dr. Pfeiffer, Dr. Ratcliff, Abbie, Dr. Odegaard, ER doctors Coburn, Lupica, Maurer and more — and the wonderful nurses and techs and wound care (Lily and Becca) at Middle Park Health for taking such good care of me after extensive surgery on my leg and infusions three times a day.

My husband and I view you all like a second family for treating us as such. I am so blessed to have such amazing medical staff treating all of my medical needs. Thank you for helping me heal and get back on my feet again. You are all absolutely amazing! Your attentiveness is truly special to me and my family!

— Vanessa A Benjamin-Rus, Granby