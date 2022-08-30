Letter: Senator Bennet cares about Grand County issues

Thank you Senator Bennet for joining us on Tuesday, August 23, for a meet-and-greet in Granby. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s deeply unpopular decision to strip a woman’s right to choose, it was no surprise that reproductive health topped the discussion. But he also talked wildfire and water, as the senator recalled his visit to Grand Lake in the days immediately following the East Troublesome Fire back in 2020.

During his remarks, Bennet discussed the $4 billion he helped secure in the Inflation Reduction Act to address drought in the West by funding water conservation, habitat restoration and mitigation as the American West faces extreme drought. Bennet also highlighted the law’s nearly $30 billion for drought, forestry, conservation and environmentally-friendly farming, almost all of which is under Bennet’s Senate subcommittee on Agriculture.

The senator had joined us after keynoting the groundbreaking for the Windy Gap Reservoir Bypass Channel. He and other dignitaries from the likes of Northern Water, Trout Unlimited and the Bureau of Reclamation involved in the planning and funding of this collaborative project used golden shovels marking the launch to reconnect the Colorado River via the reservoir bypass. This will restore the riparian area and stream bed, allowing insects and fish to once again thrive in a healthy river.

We appreciate Senator Bennet’s attention to the unique issues Grand County faces as the Front Range demands more and more of the water that flows on our side of the continental Divide.

Ingrid Karlstrom, Fraser