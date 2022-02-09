Letter: Thank you for your compassion, Dr. Brooks
news@skyhinews.com
My husband, family and I wanted to send a thank you to Dr. Brooks in Granby. Throughout the years, his kindness and empathy has been greatly valued and appreciated by us. He has been an integral part to the welfare and care of our fur babies. He has shown great sympathy during difficult times when our fur babies have crossed over to Rainbow Bridge.
We thank you so much Dr. Brooks. You have made the losses easier to cope with due to your compassion.
With much gratitude,
— Carl and Vanessa Rus, Granby, and our family in Brisbane, Australia
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Letter: Thank you for your compassion, Dr. Brooks
My husband, family and I wanted to send a thank you to Dr. Brooks in Granby. Throughout the years, his kindness and empathy has been greatly valued and appreciated by us. He has been an…