Letter: Thank you for your compassion, Dr. Brooks

My husband, family and I wanted to send a thank you to Dr. Brooks in Granby. Throughout the years, his kindness and empathy has been greatly valued and appreciated by us. He has been an integral part to the welfare and care of our fur babies. He has shown great sympathy during difficult times when our fur babies have crossed over to Rainbow Bridge.

We thank you so much Dr. Brooks. You have made the losses easier to cope with due to your compassion.

With much gratitude,

— Carl and Vanessa Rus, Granby, and our family in Brisbane, Australia