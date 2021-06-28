Letter: Thank you Grand Foundation
As the supportive arm for the Grand County Animal Shelter, Grand County Pet Pals would like to thank the Grand Foundation for their generous grant award this year, especially during this very challenging time for nonprofits.
We feel so very honored and are appreciative for the support given to us by the Grand Foundation. This grant is allowing us to provide our Grand County neighbors with more assistance in having their pets spayed and neutered.
Thank you, Grand Foundation!
Please stop by and visit us at our next voucher event and come by the Grand County Animal Shelter, in Granby, to see some of the wonderful animals that are just waiting to join special families, like yours! We are indeed lucky to have this wonderful foundation in our community!
— Lynda Gumeson, Grant Coordinator for the Grand County Pet Pals
