Letter: Thank you to our Grand County responders

While the Oct. 9 front page article “Deep Creek Fire Breaks Out” focused on Summit County’s response, it is an important part of the story to note that Grand County resources responded and were first on scene at the Deep Creek (formerly Spring Creek) Fire: from Kremmling Fire, Chief Tucker and two engines, from Hot Sulphur Fire, Chief Baumgarten and two engines, from Grand Fire, Chief White and one engine, the Grand County Sheriff, Undersheriff, Fire Management Officer, and 15 deputies. Grand County Search and Rescue members were also called to assist.

As soon as Kremmling Fire established command, they called for additional engines from Hot Sulphur and Granby. Command also called for air resources and an evacuation of the Spring Creek area. The CDPFC multi-mission aircraft was ordered soon after to recon the fire. Grand County Sheriff’s deputies immediately began the evacuation process and a CodeRED notification was sent to the affected area.

Thank goodness the hard work and dedication of our local resources helped with this response and kept the fire small and kept our Grand County communities safe. Kudos to all involved and apologies if I left anyone out. Thank you to our Mountain Area Mutual Aid (MAMA) and USFS partners for their assistance as well. #NeighborsHelpingNeighbors

— Schelly Olson, Grand Lake