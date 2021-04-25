Letter: Neighbors seek to work with Winter Park on housing project

On April 13, 2021 the Board of Adjustments for the Town of Winter Park voted 4-1 to deny a building height variance for the proposed Fireside Creek development.

The zoning variance denial was due in large part to the cooperation of over 140 concerned neighbors seeking to work with the town to ensure that the proposed workforce housing development is one that will not put unfair burdens on nearby property owners and residents, such as limited views, high density, loss of open space, and increased traffic on a blind curve on Kings Crossing Road.

Residents of four homeowner’s associations (Alpine Timbers, Kings Crossing Place, Silverado II, and Wolf Park Townhomes) have expressed their concerns to the town since November 2020.

Recently, the town has publicly pledged to ensure that the proposed development will comply with all the zoning, building, and landscaping standards adopted by the town.

We recognize the need for workforce housing, and will continue to work with the town to balance community needs with the needs of adjoining property owners and residents.

— Roger Hankey, member of Silverado II HOA Board of Directors, Winter Park