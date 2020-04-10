Letter: Thanks and encouragement from Granby’s mayor

I want to thank everyone for all of you for all that you do, and don’t do, everyday to keep our community safe, and I especially want to thank all of you on the frontlines — our local healthcare professionals, first responders, the COVID task force, grocery store workers, neighbors helping neighbors, nonprofit help agencies, Mountain Family Center, the leaders and staff in all of the towns and the county, the police agencies, the delivery workers, the clergy, and for all of you who are keeping our community and nation going during these uncertain days!

I also want to thank the many of you who are following the social distancing recommendations to keep everyone safe and healthy. I know you are all making sacrifices for the good of us all, and I want to let you know it is not in vain! You are heroic, and I thank you!

So far, our county has been very fortunate to, at this point, only have had four cases of coronavirus county-wide, with all having recovered, or well on the way to recovery, and we are so thankful for that. Please keep doing all you can to keep that number from rising!

I want everyone to know that from the people I speak with on a daily basis, with all of the updates and the emergency personnel in place, you are truly in good hands! Many plans and procedures have been made, and followed, keeping us all safer as a community.

Support Local Journalism Donate



We are also actively working to help our citizens and businesses during this very challenging time. The Town of Granby is working with the county and surrounding towns to provide grant money for our local businesses. So far, $390,000 has been raised and is available for commercial rent and other necessities to help our businesses survive during this difficult time. The Grand Foundation has also started a fund for individuals and families who are going through financial challenges due to COVID-19. Information regarding business and individual grants can be found at the Grand Foundation’s website at http://www.grandfoundation.com.

We continue to pray, along with many of you, for this to end sooner rather than later, and that our community and all of our loved ones and friends would be kept safe from all harm!

Thanks again to every single person working hard to keep us healthy and safe!

— Paul Chavoustie, Mayor of Granby