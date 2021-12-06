Letter: Thanks for keeping the Grand Lake Community Center

I would like to thank again the powers that be in Grand Lake for keeping the playground and ball park next to the community center (the former school building) as it is.

They decided against approving a building for art student housing and a parking lot that was the only open space land left in Grand Lake. Thank you and thank you for listening to us who were there at the meeting that night.

Today when I got home, I went out back to our patio and sat down — I know, Dec. 4 and it feels like spring weather — and I listened to the kids laughing and playing make believe and screaming, then giggling when their dads acted like monsters trying to catch them. It made me laugh. What better place is there that a family or just kids can have fun and it doesn’t cost a dime?

Besides, where will the medical helicopter from Denver land if the ball park is gone?

Thank you.

— Jeff Diemer, Grand Lake