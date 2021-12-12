Letter: The newspaper is not keeping us informed enough
Newspapers used to provide the news. Especially about decisions made by boards: school, Board of Commissioners, towns, etc. Now we have lost that communication as the public doesn’t know what is happening. Isn’t this what “news” should be?
I had the opportunity to attend the Planning Committee meeting this week and was shocked to hear of a development in Tabernash that includes a 80 space multi-use buildings plus cabins and a development that looks larger that Lipscomb’s. Then I “hear” that we will run out of water by 2030. Did the public know about that? We need to stay informed if we still plan on living here while we still have water and the infrastructure to have a good life.
— Diane Howell, Fraser
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Letter: The newspaper is not keeping us informed enough
Newspapers used to provide the news. Especially about decisions made by boards: school, Board of Commissioners, towns, etc. Now we have lost that communication as the public doesn’t know what is happening. Isn’t this what…