Letter: The newspaper is not keeping us informed enough

Newspapers used to provide the news. Especially about decisions made by boards: school, Board of Commissioners, towns, etc. Now we have lost that communication as the public doesn’t know what is happening. Isn’t this what “news” should be?

I had the opportunity to attend the Planning Committee meeting this week and was shocked to hear of a development in Tabernash that includes a 80 space multi-use buildings plus cabins and a development that looks larger that Lipscomb’s. Then I “hear” that we will run out of water by 2030. Did the public know about that? We need to stay informed if we still plan on living here while we still have water and the infrastructure to have a good life.

— Diane Howell, Fraser