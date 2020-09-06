Letter: These are the reasons I will vote to make America great again
In this election, I am not voting for President based on personality. I am voting for: law and order; for the unborn; for the First Amendment right to speak my mind; for being able to worship God; for freedom to assemble peaceably; for our brave military but also for an end to needless wars; for our brave law enforcement officers; for our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms; for courts that apply the law, as written; for a nation with actual borders; and for a nation that welcomes legal immigrants. Let’s make America great again!
— Bill Hamilton, Granby
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User