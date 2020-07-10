Letter: They’re both too old to be US President
Don’t tell me he’s not dottering and old. He is. They both are too old, frankly. I mean can we tell the “truth” here? Not all of we septuagenarians are dottering and old, but generally we have lived our best years, done our best work and are ready to slow down. Not one person I know (of a certain age) wants to be President.
Good grief! But hold your nose and VOTE! Hopefully, whomever he is will be able to surround himself — yup, himself — with good, well-meaning, smart, educated, even learned people. And hopefully, he’ll even be able to LISTEN.
— Jeanne Campbell, Grand Lake
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User