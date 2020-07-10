Letter: They’re both too old to be US President

Don’t tell me he’s not dottering and old. He is. They both are too old, frankly. I mean can we tell the “truth” here? Not all of we septuagenarians are dottering and old, but generally we have lived our best years, done our best work and are ready to slow down. Not one person I know (of a certain age) wants to be President.

Good grief! But hold your nose and VOTE! Hopefully, whomever he is will be able to surround himself — yup, himself — with good, well-meaning, smart, educated, even learned people. And hopefully, he’ll even be able to LISTEN.

— Jeanne Campbell, Grand Lake