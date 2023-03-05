Letter to the editor:

For decades there has been a gravel pit, cement plant and an asphalt plant on County Road 5 polluting the Fraser valley, and especially the neighborhoods closest to the plant. The special use permit for this facility expires May 2023.

There is a public hearing to renew it on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10:15 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room in Hot Sulphur Springs. It can also be attended online or by phone. This is an opportunity for public input.

The asphalt plant, in particular, is a big health hazard and has been allowed to operate their antique equipment in that manner with very little recourse. They have plans to replace it with some newer equipment and it is uncertain that will solve the pollution problems.

Peak Materials, the operator, wants at least a five-year-term for the permit. We are advocating for a one-year-term because if nothing changes, it’s likely nothing will happen until their permit expires again. Emissions from asphalt plants are carcinogenic. The volatile organic compound particles are very small and travel long distances, often covering the whole valley.

Unlike wood smoke, you can’t tell you are in it unless you are close enough to smell it, have itchy watery eyes, headaches or other symptoms. Peak must be required to be a better neighbor and have concern for the community and environment it is polluting.

Here is a link to the neighborhood coalition survey. Please send in the survey. https://forms.gle/vnGaDFuUtK7QhyW99 . Your input is important.

Melanie Zwick

Tabernash resident