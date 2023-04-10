Letter to the editor: A response to Brower about clean energy

Responding to Patrick Brower’s March 14th opinion, “The Business of oil trains, local nuclear and clean energy in Grand,” Mr. Brower’s article communicates concern our air, water and economy. I agree.

As a 25-year veteran of the energy industry, let me share what we know about renewables and nuclear. Mr. Brower mentioned that fossil fuels will be required to power his vehicle for the remainder of his lifetime. Clean non-fossil fuel-powered vehicles are available, less expensive to operate than polluting vehicles, and can be entirely powered by renewable energy. No waxy crude trains required.

How about nuclear energy? What do Chernobyl, Fukushima and most recently the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (currently being held hostage by Russia) all have in common? The actual or potential destruction of an area so severe as to render it uninhabitable for generations.

That is one of the downsides of nuclear, what about the cost? The newest plant built is in the state of Georgia. That plant is 7 years behind schedule and approximately $15 billion over budget. The ratepayers will see their bills go up when the plant begins producing power in weeks time. Affordable and safe nuclear has been promised for 75 years, but it has a track record problem, just ask Georgia.

Finally, let’s talk about transporting toxic materials. As Ohio recently demonstrated, train derailments happen. A spill of waxy crude locally would be devastating to the environment and our local outdoor recreation economy.

Mr. Brower and I agree on the need for carbon-free energy and protecting the local environment. So let’s ensure the vitality and prosperity of our region by focusing on what’s available, cost effective and proven to work right now: energy efficiency, renewable energy, clean vehicles and more.

Seth Portner

Fraser resident