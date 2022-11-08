Letter to the editor: As former students of Abby Loberg, we defend her

The integrity of a current candidate running for Grand County Clerk and Recorder was recently called into question in a past letter to the editor. As former students of Abby Loberg, we feel a responsibility to defend her character as she seeks to hold an important office within our community.

Abby was our eighth-grade social studies teacher over a decade ago. In our experience, the only firm foundation we received in understanding our governmental system came from Abby’s class. She emphasized the teachings of our Constitution as well as the principles of U.S. citizenship. She provided a space for us to explore our own beliefs, invited us to understand different backgrounds, and left her own political beliefs aside. We believe it was her teaching of our governmental system that seeded an interest in politics that has carried into our active adult lives.

Abby has her own beliefs and opinions — just as her opponent does. That aside, Abby believes in, trusts and supports the validity of our elections and democratic processes. She has the energy and the courage to defend them. Those are the primary qualifications a candidate should have to hold the office of Clerk and Recorder.

Sincerely,

Olivia Butrymovich, Granby

Sarah Brown, Hot Sulphur Springs

Nelson Mitchel, Hot Sulphur Springs