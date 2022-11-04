Letter to the editor: Don’t elect Matt Solomon, who opposes women’s right to choose

At the candidates’ forum in Winter Park on Monday, Oct. 20, the question was asked: Do you believe in a woman’s right to decide on her own reproductive health care. Matt Solomon, hemmed and hawed but then said, yes. That’s misleading since Matt Solomon’s position on reproductive rights is a big no.

In a podcast conversation in July with Two Girls: One Small Town, Matt Solomon said, “I want to take corrective action on this law (the Reproductive Health Equity Act passed in Colorado in 2021). My personal feelings are this is a terrible law and we have to do away with it.”

Solomon aligns with extremists and politicians who are making abortion illegal and controlling women’s bodies. He is out of step with Colorado.

Colorado Republicans have made it abundantly clear that banning abortion is a key feature of their platform. If they had their way, Coloradans would face the same cruel obstacles to abortion care as people do in Texas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Arizona.

Colorado voters have defeated four recent ballot measures to ban abortion, including an attempt to ban abortion later in pregnancy in 2020. Coloradans clearly favor safe and legal abortion access and the legislature had the foresight to affirmatively protect the right to abortion via the Reproductive Health Equity Act in 2021

With Roe v. Wade overturned, the stakes have never been higher. Now more than ever, we need to elect leaders who support freedom and are committed to protecting reproductive health care for everyone.

Voters have a choice — elect Dylan Roberts who believes personal decisions about abortion and reproductive health care need to remain with Colorado patients, their families and medical providers.

Vicki Cowart

Fraser