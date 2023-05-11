Letter to the editor: energy costs

Democrats to Lower Energy Bills?

Democrats in Sunday’s (April 29) Post editorial, say they will reduce electrical energy costs with SB 291. This bill would micromanage utilities and at the most would save a few pennies on your bill. The real problem is the increase in the price of natural gas used to generate electricity.

What hypocrisy for the Democrats to even talk about lowering energy costs. Since 2019, when Democrats took control of the Colorado government, they have tried to shutdown the oil and gas business in Colorado. In 2018, Colorado voters soundly defeated Proposition 112 that had a 2,500 foot set back for oil and gas wells, and would have shutdown the oil and gas business in Colorado.

Then in 2019, the Democrats defied Colorado voters and passed SB 181 which totally canceled the existing oil and gas commission. The new rules are almost as punitive as the bill voters defeated.

Then in 2023, the Senate tried to pass an air monitoring bill that would shutdown drilling in Colorado.

Since his first day in office, Biden has tried to shutdown the oil and gas business in the U.S. Under Trump the USA was the oil swing producer, which kept prices low. Biden restrictions changed the USA from a net exporter to an importer.

The obvious conclusion is Colorado and Washington, D.C. Democrats are responsible for the dramatic increase in energy costs, which is one of the biggest economic problems today for all Americans.

Tim T. Schowalter

Granby resident