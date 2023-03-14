Letter to the editor: Give the hockey program a chance
I am speaking up on behalf of what has only been identified as Fraser Hockey because of the rink location. Arguably the only consistent winning team sport in Grand County for the last 10 years, former board president, current coach and referee.
If you go into the icebox and look at all the banners, you can’t help but be impressed. We have had dedicated parents, donors, coaches and kids since the beginning, and our high school deserves to have a winning program become a legit opportunity for these kids. You have a solid core willing to help, please don’t blow this opportunity. We can do this, so please don’t let Title 9 be an excuse.
One board member has a daughter playing college hockey and played her youth hockey right here in Fraser, with other young ladies and men. No excuses, give the hockey program a chance and we can add to the Middle Park High School trophy case; you will have to allocate more space though, because these kids know how to win. Done! No excuses!
Dan Osborne
Granby Resident
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.