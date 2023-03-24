Letter to the editor: Grand County home of biggest potholes in Colorado

It seems that the “Welcome to Grand County” sign at the top of Berthoud Pass should also say “Home of the biggest and most potholes in the state of Colorado.” In the past 12 months I’ve hit too many potholes to remember. I’ve replaced a complete set of tires and one more individual tire.

Driving through Winter Park and up the pass is like playing dodge ball, trying to avoid all of the potholes! I’m now so intent on avoiding potholes that I miss other important things. I almost hit a pedestrian in the walkway right in the middle of Winter Park. What’s up Winter Park?

I know that CDOT is in charge of the highway, but the poor condition of the highway from Winter Park to the top of the pass is a real deterrent for our so important tourist traffic. Just over the summit of the pass, as you enter Clear Creek County the roads are in great condition. It seems that the town should be more concerned with the impression that tourists and residents get traveling such poorly maintained roads.