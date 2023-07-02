Letter to the editor: Grand County Search and Rescue are unpaid volunteers

Grand County Search and Rescue in Colorado always appreciates stories highlighting the work performed by our team and other search and rescue teams around the country. Bringing attention to the incredible efforts of all the search and rescue volunteers helps educate the public and keep everyone safe.

The 49 members of Grand County, Colorado, Search and Rescue are UNPAID VOLUNTEERS, and we never charge for services. The guest column from Writers on the Range that appeared in the June 28, 2023, edition of Sky-Hi News, “Backcountry heroes always try to bring us back,” wrote about the Grand County, Utah, Search and Rescue team. The article apparently interviewed Jim Webster from the Utah team, but the picture is of your local team here in Grand County, Colorado, and the article was run in Grand County, Colorado.

In 2022, your local Grand County, Colorado Search and Rescue team had 67 missions that saved 13 lives, assisted 51 persons, and recovered 2 persons, totaling 2,370 mission hours; 128 trainings totaling 4,296 training hours; and 4,118 team management hours. In 2022, the members of Grand County (Colorado) Search and Rescue worked a total 10,784 UNPAID VOLUNTEER HOURS. We only exist through generous donations and fundraising events like our upcoming “SAR for the Course” golf tournament. None of your donations ever go to paying any member of GCSAR, Colorado.

Michael DonMoyer

Grand County Search and Rescue president

President@grandcountysar.com