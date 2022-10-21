Letter to the Editor: Insisting 2020’s election was secure ignores four years of Democrats ‘destroying democracy’

Having served a decade in the active duty USAF, deploying twice to combat zones under the authority of both Rs and Ds, I am completely convinced the differences between the two parties at the federal level are minor at best. While at a local level, major party affiliation should be nearly meaningless. Unfortunately, certain vocal supporters of the DNC have decided a purity test is necessary, suggesting anyone who questions the legitimacy of the 2020 election is undeserving of the public trust.

However, as Matt Orfalea aptly demonstrated on YouTube, prominent Democrats continue to deny the 2016 election was legitimate without any evidence to the contrary while screeching in Banshee-like fashion at anyone doing the same for 2020. Hypocrisy is the blubber on which the duopoly survive.

Fact of the matter is local government is about the only government still controlled by the People while the state and federal governments are under the control of a corrupt and incompetent duopolistic fascist oligarchy with zero ability or interest in undoing their mess.

My platform for Town of Granby Trustee is simple, no new taxes on Granby residents/small businesses, seriously look at Waste-to-Energy solutions, and complete transparency for Town of Granby business.

Feel free to stop by Troublesome Tomahawks, 200 W Agate Ave. Unit D2 if you’d like to discuss anything related to Town of Granby or my candidacy. Open 10 a.m. weekdays, noon on weekends.

Seth Stern, Granby