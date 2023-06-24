Letter to the editor: Nuisance neighbor dog

Thank you for coverage on rising aggressive dog issues. It is scary to walk through what was once a safe community, and as a longtime local I am concerned and saddened. I beg each town and animal control take another look at animal regulations and enforcement.

During walks in Hot Sulphur Springs, there are dogs that jump fences and chase people. If a neighboring Fraser Valley owner doesn’t pay attention and let their dog out at my shared apartment backyard and I’m outside, it will corner me growling. I’ve also frequently witnessed unfriendly dogs bolt toward me and others growling on the Fraser Valley trail system, in Waterside West, and in the Fraser ballfield areas.

Recently, a large dog being walked by a young man dragged him and violently lunged at me growling and barking. I was left shaking and in tears just trying to walk to my post office.

“Oh, he’s usually friendly,” owners will say. I’ve had another tell me, “Oh! He’ll knock you over with love,” as it sprinted off leash toward my family. Is that even okay?

There is also the growing problem of dog feces. I am flanked by five dogs which contribute to almost 200 piles of dog feces in our shared backyard a month. Our landlord’s regular memos are left disregarded.

I love dogs and have owned dogs. I ask that dog owners become more empathetic and responsible, and regulations be tightened and enforced so that our community is safe and clean. If a dog is “usually friendly”, and isn’t – even one time – then they aren’t, and should be on a leash.

Having an unknown dog run toward someone aggressively causes anxiety and fear. Jumping up is bad manners.

The regulations and enforcement in place now is not working.

Cynthia McCoy

Fraser resident