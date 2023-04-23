Letter to the editor: positives of Granby Ranch

As a fulltime resident of Granby Ranch for the last 12 years I am disappointed that the Sky-Hi News would republish the article from the Colorado Sun with the narrative that there is nothing but turmoil in Granby Ranch. The article appears to be very one-sided and does not provide the perspective of other Granby Ranch residents or any of the positives that Granby Ranch provides Grand County.

I agree there has been a tremendous amount of turmoil for many years that culminated in the recent bankruptcy and foreclosure but the new owner of Granby Ranch is taking steps to move things in the right direction.

The new owner made a commitment to the town of Granby, and the residents of Granby Ranch, to fix the crumbling infrastructure (roads) and invested over $6 million dollars to accomplish all repairs in 2022. Something many Granby Ranch residents had been waiting years for.

Additionally, the owner invested over $4.5 million in updates to the ski mountain and, I believe, this was one of the best years for skiing on the mountain in a long time. Investments were made to the neglected golf course which improved playing conditions dramatically and the condition of the course will be even better this year.

The Rocky Mountain Music Series will continue this year and all residents and visitors of Grand County are welcome to enjoy this fun event. I could continue with all the improvements and investments that have been made by the new owner but space is limited.

I for one would like to work with the new owner to move things forward in the community of Granby Ranch to the benefit of all Grand County residents instead of dwelling on the mistakes of the past.

Sincerely,

Denise Link

Granby resident