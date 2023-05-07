Letter to the editor: Sheriff Schroetlin

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin addressed the members of the Grand County GOP Central Committee last evening. Sheriff Schroetlin presented a brief history of the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s hold a unique position amongst law enforcement, in that they are directly selected by the public they serve, rather than as an enforcement arm of other government entities.

Schroetlin was pleased to report that as result of wage increases authorized by county commissioners he has been able to reduce number of open positions in Sheriff’s office from 15 to six during past few months.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/ Courtesy photo

He went on to explain, during 2014 the Sheriff’s office handled about 5,000 requests for assistance and that number has increased to 16,000 requests during 2022. Sheriff Schroetlin attributes much of this to Grand County’s marketing the area towards tourism, with his office dealing with negative aspects of tourism.

He is troubled by the seemingly nationwide disdain for police and related this to fewer young people choosing his profession. He expressed gratitude to citizens of Grand County for their cooperation during the evacuations required during East Troublesome Fire.

He is dismayed that the legal system fails to prosecute many of the offenders that his officers arrest, stating that “many are released back to the street before paperwork is completed,” adding that many are repeat offenders.

With Grand County’s close proximity to Denver metro area, drugs of all types are on the streets of Grand County. However, thanks to alert community, many have been intercepted. In answer to questions, Sheriff Schroetlin commented that the openness of our southern border does have a noticeable impact towards crime in Grand County.

The Grand County Republican Party thanks Sheriff Schroetlin for his presentation and expresses their ongoing support to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office for their service.

Tad Harrison

Tabernash resident