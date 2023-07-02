Letter to the editor: Short-term rental fees
On June 20, the Winter Park Town Council held a hearing on a proposal to increase license fees on short-term rentals. A few people voiced objections to adding an annual fee of $400 per bedroom to the current $150 license. I and others stated the fees would indirectly subsidize low wage employers.
After the hearing, a council member moved to defeat the proposed ordinance, and direct town staff and consultants to study other options. He said affordable housing needs were greater and that the $400/bedroom fee was too low. The members agreed with the need for higher fees on short-term rentals.
Some talked about 2-3 times the proposed $400/bedroom and including sofa sleepers as bedrooms. Some members expressed hostility toward owners who get $400/night or more for short-term rentals.
The motion for further study passed unanimously.
Later, I asked the assistant town manager if an increased tax on short-term rentals could be used instead of the crude and unfair $400/bedroom annual license fee increase. She said yes, since the council is considering an increase in the lodging tax, a similar hike in short-term rental taxes may be an option instead of a license fee increase.
Owners of Winter Park short-term rentals will face higher costs next ski season and should study affordable housing proposals and their effect on rental rates. If many of the 1,200 Winter Park short-term rental owners voice their concerns to the town council, a fairer proposal might be adopted.
Roger Hankey
Winter Park resident
