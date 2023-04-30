Letter to the editor: stricter emissions in Colorado

Colorado has just become the eighth state in the nation to include stricter emission standards after adoption of the Advanced Clean Trucks and Omnibus NoX rule. These standards are a critical step to protecting the health of people while ensuring the deployment of electric vehicles.

Now, we have to turn our attention to the adoption of Advanced Clean Cars II (ACCII), which will require all new cars to be fully electric by 2035. The ACCII rule does not require anyone to purchase an electric vehicle. It simply ensures that Colorado consumers will have robust access in the rapidly expanding electric vehicles market, while also solving our state’s contributions to air and climate pollution.

This rule would secure access to electric vehicles for consumers in the Centennial State, and to the economic advantages they bring to residents like lower fuel and maintenance costs, and better public health outcomes.

As a state, we need to be proactive on the technologies of the future to maintain an economic advantage, tackle climate change and lead the west with the Colorado Way.

Stay tuned to know how you can advocate for Advanced Clean Cars II as an ambitious and crucial next step to preserve our state’s way of life.

Carol Friesen

Tabernash resident