Letter to the editor: Thank you Grand County Wilderness Group

On behalf of Colorado Headwaters Land Trust, I would like to thank the Grand County Wilderness Group for their generous donation to the land trust for the Granby Highlands-Trails Conservation Easement project. Members of both groups met in the land trust office in Granby on Thursday to present the donation and talk about the shared goals and values of each organization.

When completed, this project will conserve 780 acres of open space, including 480 acres for publicly-accessible recreation and 300 acres as a wildlife preserve, and two river miles of the Colorado River in the Granby north of the Sun Community development at the intersection of U.S. highways 40 and 34.

The preserved area is a key part of a vital migration corridor for many local wildlife species, and borders large areas of public and private open space. There will also be a full winter closure on the property, to benefit wildlife like elk who spend the season in the beautiful Granby area, just like so many of our friends do.

This is a unique project in Grand County, being the largest conserved town-owned property in the county and benefiting both the public and wildlife in so many ways.

With their support, the Wilderness Group has brought us closer to our fundraising goal for the easement. Along with the great support of the Town of Granby; Grand County’s Open Lands, Rivers, and Trails Fund; Colorado Parks and Wildlife; Mountain Parks Electric; the Gates Family Foundation; and many generous private donors, we are over 85% of our goal.

There is only $204,500 left to raise to complete the conservation easement. To learn more and to help support this project, please email: info@ColoradoHeadwatersLandTrust.org , or visit ColoradoHeadwatersLandTrust.org .

Your financial support turns into land conserved forever in Grand County.

Jeremy D. Krones,

Executive Director of the Colorado Headwaters Land Trust