Letter to the editor: Thank you Middle Park Medical Center

Two weeks ago I had agonizing stomach pain at home when I asked my husband to take me to the hospital…off we went to Grandby Middle Park Medical Center Emergency Room. Two years ago I retired from the U.S. Navy (hospital administrator and pharmacist) after 28 years of service, and I have experienced a variety of health care all over the world, so I was unsure what a small town hospital would offer.

Although I was in excruciating pain from the moment we walked in the emergency room, I realized that the staff was friendly, caring and very knowledgeable! Doctor Corburn was the emergency room doctor on duty, and he was a straight shooter. I thought I had food poisoning or a virus, only to find out I had a partially obstructed small intestine, which put me directly inpatient for a few days.

All the staff, including radiology tech, nurses, doctors ( including doctors Queshi, Langstaff and Tong) exceeded my expectations with knowledge, ability, compassion and friendliness. Grand County residents are very lucky to have Middle Park Medical Center, and I am happily back home in Tabernash!

Respectfully,

Valerie Riege (Captain retired)