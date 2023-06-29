Letter to the editor: Unleashed dogs
In reference to Cynthia McCoy’s letter (Sky-Hi News, Friday, June 23, 2023), Amen!
Fraser has been bedeviled with a loose and unleashed dog problem for decades and previous town councils have largely sidestepped the issue.
While I abhor more regulations, both my wife and I (and others) have been bitten by loose dogs in Fraser. Since we are not allowed to deal with dogs at large personally, and they are a misuse of police department personnel, perhaps a license-fee supported town dog catcher is called for? Just a thought.
Conrad Long
Fraser resident
