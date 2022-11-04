Letter to the editor: Vote 6A for a multi-faceted solution to housing problem

It was an honor to host the Oct. 17 Candidates’ Forum at Middle Park High School. Thank you to Destination Granby for sponsoring and to the candidates for the thoughtful response to the questions on voters’ minds. In particular, I appreciated the entertaining and insightful discussion regarding Ballot Measure 6A.

I am a mortgage lender and see contributing members of our community improving their credit scores, building up savings and increasing their wages to fund the purchase of their new home. Yet, even after this effort, finding affordable homes in Grand County is virtually impossible.

We need a multifaceted solution to fix this problem and voting yes on Ballot Measure 6A is not enough. That said, without the passage of 6A, we will not have the consistent foundation of funding necessary to attract and source incremental financing options needed to solve this crisis.

We also have a unique opportunity to build on the foundational funding of 6A by approving Proposition 123 which provides dedicated revenue for affordable housing programs. Proposition 123 does not increase taxes; instead this amendment will proactively allocate Colorado general fund tax revenue towards programs that provide homeownership for first time homebuyers, grans and loans for municipalities to purchase land for affordable housing developments, and ways to expand rental options for families.

By voting Yes on 6A and Yes on Proposition 123, we truly enable the good work of the Fraser Valley Housing Authority and the towns throughout Grand County. We are dedicated to developing appropriate guidelines and requirements that deliver community housing benefits for year-round, full-time Grand County employees and their families. Help us to expand these efforts more broadly by supporting these two initiatives.

Let’s work together to offer our workers a pathway to home ownership right here at home!

Nicole Schafer

Destination Granby board and Town of Granby trustee