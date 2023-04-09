Letter to the editor: Vote for Smyth

For 15 years, I have guided on rocks, rivers and snowy peaks across our beautiful state. Fraser is where I call home, rooted here for the awe-inspiring terrain where wilderness is just out our backdoor. Moving deeper into the mountains inherently pushes boundaries and forces a person to live at the margins. Margins between good snow and dangerous conditions. Margins between moments of wonder and moments of fear.

These margins are becoming more unpredictable as storms become more extreme, summers become warmer, and weather shifts. From wildfires to droughts to warming winters, we see the toll of measured changes in our climate on the places we love in Colorado.

Like in the mountains, sometimes the scale of the challenges we face can seem daunting, maybe even impossible. And often, taking individual actions does not feel like enough to address a global issue, but we can all do our part individually to make systemic change.

This spring, Mountain Park Electric Cooperative members can make that difference by voting in the Co-op election before May 10. Collectively, we can vote for a candidate who wholeheartedly embraces the clean energy transition that will move our community into a more reliable and stable future.

Let’s elect board members like Joe Smyth, who will advance solutions for more reliable and abundant energy. After reviewing the MPE questionnaire, Smyth is the stand-out candidate calling attention to moving away from our reliance on a volatile fossil fuel market and saving members money on steadily increasing utility bills.

Joe Smyth is committed to protecting our way of life by helping us achieve a carbon-free future. Like myself, as an avid splitboarder he knows the importance of protecting the places we live and the Colorado experiences we love. Keep an eye out for ballots arriving by April 18.

Sarah MacGregor

Resident of Fraser