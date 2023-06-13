Letter to the editor: We need our animal shelter

I want to say that we need our animal shelter.

I read an article from the sheriff about how it could be put in another county…no,no,no! The developers are already pushing our wildlife out of their habitats, and with more and more people moving here we are going to have more domestic animals here.

Our shelter us a wonderful place. I can’t say enough nice things about our shelter and the people that work there. They truly care for the animals that end up there and work hard at finding good homes for them all. Money is wasted everyday on worthless causes, our shelter is a good cause and I really hope that a place is found within our county for it.

I’ve been told that the commissioners have known for quite some time that the shelter would have to be relocated and have waited to start looking for a suitable location. I think that’s a shame. So let’s hope someone will come up with an alternative place for our shelter animals.

Janet LaBrake

Granby resident