Letter: We should respect and support police

When I get pulled over, I put my blinker on and look for the nearest street to turn off and stop if the highway feels more like a target than territory to cover for a state trooper.

I stop my car, turn my interior lights on (if dark), and place my hands at 10 and 2 on the steering wheel (not to imitate a student driver but as an effort to demonstrate my respect and trust for this individual doing a job I’ve entrusted to them for my best interest). I tell my children, “Mom was going too fast” or “I have a headlight out.”

“I was doing something that wasn’t safe for others and we are going to thank this police officer for reminding me to be safe because sometimes I forget or get distracted.”

Law enforcement is a complex job that can easily bleed into every area of their lives — and their families’ lives. I have supported first responders for over a decade, professionally and personally. They bear the weight of and repercussions of other community member’s lawless, senseless, and dangerous choices. They train to respond to scenarios I pray they never need to utilize their training in, scenarios none of us would ever want to encounter.

I attempt to be a citizen who actively gives these men and women what they deserve. They are Peace Officers. They deserve peace of mind where they live and serve. Their presence de-escalates, fortifies, and provides us with a peace of mind we don’t realize is a privilege until it is not present. I thank them often. They are opposed by someone in nearly every call they run.

I can demonstrate by having my hands visible on the wheel that I have no intent to harm them, but appreciate and reciprocate the same safety we are both striving for while I am accountable to my choices. I can give them peace of mind that they are seen for the sacrifice they are willing to make for me, my children, and for the general public that is often unaware of how much they give up for us to have normal, uneventful days.

Please join me in respecting authority, looking for opportunities to give them peace of mind, and setting a standard of ownership — each for our own actions as they remain accountable to his/her own actions in the line of duty.

— Rebecca Carlson, Fraser