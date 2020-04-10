Letter: Why are liquor stores still open while other businesses are closed?
Why has Grand County continued to allow liquor stores to remain open while other businesses are closed for the coronavirus outbreak? Are the liquor stores truly essential?
The number of DUIs and alcohol related domestic violence incidents in Grand County are examples of the poor decisions made while under the influence. Our health is at risk, and I’d hate to learn I was exposed to COVID-19 as a result of someone who made bad choice under the influence.
What example does this demonstrate? What is essential? What is not? This should be addressed by our county immediately.
— Toni Esterlen, Grand County
