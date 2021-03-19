Letter: Yes, Fraser really needs to address unfinished projects

Thank you to the Rogers for writing a polite and well written letter. It is an eyesore, indeed! How long can these unfinished chunks of building material be unattended?

Those of us who have lived here for some time remember the unfinished iron frame of the James Peak project, of which there were many complaints and in time the frame was demolished.

Where is the protest to this much more obtrusive embarrassment? I would imagine that the powers that be understand the issue and that is to be respected. However, as a common citizen and lover of this beautiful place to live, the hope is to not have this UN-improvement frame our pretty little towns much longer.

— Ella Knight, Tabernash