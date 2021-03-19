Letter: Yes, Fraser really needs to address unfinished projects
news@skyhinews.com
Thank you to the Rogers for writing a polite and well written letter. It is an eyesore, indeed! How long can these unfinished chunks of building material be unattended?
Those of us who have lived here for some time remember the unfinished iron frame of the James Peak project, of which there were many complaints and in time the frame was demolished.
Where is the protest to this much more obtrusive embarrassment? I would imagine that the powers that be understand the issue and that is to be respected. However, as a common citizen and lover of this beautiful place to live, the hope is to not have this UN-improvement frame our pretty little towns much longer.
— Ella Knight, Tabernash
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Letter: Yes, Fraser really needs to address unfinished projects
Thank you to the Rogers for writing a polite and well written letter. It is an eyesore, indeed! How long can these unfinished chunks of building material be unattended?