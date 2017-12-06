Letters: Misguided stereotypes; Mulholland: Thank you for the responses

Orientation Express a valuable experience

The Orientation Express was an amazing experience. After attending, I have great confidence in referring our guests to the best services, accommodations and activities Winter Park and Fraser have to offer.

I would like to thank everyone involved in creating this event which will allow me to be a better steward to our guests this season.

Maria Chavez, who did an incredible job as the primary in the coordination, set up and marketing of the event.

Kiley Cahil and Tamara Davis, did a great job assisting Maria in making sure no one got lost and kept us all together. Carrie Hanneke, Kelly Mace, Elizabeth Brumm of Winter Park Resort made the resort tour a lot of fun while we learned a lot about the new improvements.

Stephanie Carey of Cooper Creek Square made sure we saw all of shops and restaurants from old, local favorites to new kids on the block.

Recommended Stories For You

Huge shout out to Citywide Banks and Snow Mountain Ranch/YMCA of the Rockies for sponsoring and contributing the exciting prizes.

Most of all – thanks to all the restaurant and store owners who opened their business to us, gave us history and tons of amazing samples and discounts on products and services.

Jennifer Laspesa, Granby

Misguided stereotypes

The caveman setting for Bill Hamilton's column this week is well suited to the atavistic quality of its satire. Embedded in his story are numerous age-old fallacies and misguided stereotypes that for too long have been brushed aside as tongue-in-cheek. Cloaked in an attempt to show some empathy and understanding about the power inequities between women and men, we still had to endure Wilma declaring that she doesn't really want to be a boss, that 'Nature' is the fundamental cause of sexual misconduct and that the main focus of concern in these sexual harassment issues should be the financial cost to the tax payer.

Mr. Hamilton concludes with a clichéd double entendre in his reference to 'family gems'. Since this is a family publication I won't deconstruct this comment except to say that what used to pass as folksy humor is as stale as 'have you stopped beating your wife' jokes..

Ann Steers, Granby

Ambulance stationing in Grand Lake?

If we started paying the Grand Lake fire chief an amount more appropriate for a district our size, instead of the exorbitant pay plus benefits he receives, there would be plenty of money available for stationing an ambulance in Grand Lake.

How about it chief, why don't you do a service for your constituents, take an *appropriate*pay cut and give Grand Lake a local ambulance.

Also, why doesn't the library district office close. Place the **6 or 7** workers from the district office in the local branches and keep our libraries open longer.

Martin Zieff, Grand Lake

Thank you for your responses

I thank the ladies of Grand Lake who responded to my recent letter about the spate of sexual harassment claims that have been making the news lately, because it gives me an opportunity to further explain myself.

First, let me say that I was not justifying my own behavior, nor anyone else's. I abhor aggression by anyone against any other person. I have always had the deepest respect for women, and have always treated them as equals or betters. Like many other men, I too was once the target of aggression and ridicule. I have seen a lot of such juvenile behavior. Some men never mature beyond that stage.

What I was responding to (in disgust) was the suspicious timing of the sudden flurry of sexual harassment claims, many against politicians at a time of great political angst. Is it just coincidental, or does much of it have a political purpose?

If the claims are legitimate, I applaud those who came forth; but if the claims are false and the intent is political, I cringe with each one that makes the headlines. Ad hominem attacks have always struck me as dirty politics. I have no way of knowing which are real and which are not. Perhaps we would all be better served if the news services only reported the outcome of investigations into such behavior rather than the accusations.

False accusations can ruin a career, especially when abetted by the media.

Finally, I apologize to any reader who was offended by my previous letter. My views were poorly expressed, and I knew the letter was too short to explain my thinking. I should not have submitted it.

James Mulholland, Granby