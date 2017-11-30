Letters: ‘No, women’s liberation is not a dead issue’; ‘Why don’t you just punch ‘em?’

'Why don't you just punch 'em?'

"Why don't you just punch 'em?" my cowboy friend asked. Another question: "Why do women and girls feel such shame and mortification that they stay silent?"

We can take the "horsing around" and the power-balanced back & forth, but the humiliation that comes with assault, however mild, can be life-changing.

I remember the names — first and last — of the three boys who, in the fourth grade, chased and assaulted me, tearing off my sweater and scaring the hell out of me. That was nearly 60 years ago.

When you experience it, Mr. Mullholland, then write your sarcastic letter to the editor.

Jeanne Campbell, Grand Lake

Recommended Stories For You

'No, women's liberation is not a dead issue'

This is in response to the less-than-sensitive letter sent by Jim Mulholland of Granby. Women's liberation will never be a dead issue until women are treated with respect, without feeling belittled, degraded and bullied by men who feel it is okay to attempt to make women "go along with the sexual innuendo, off-color sexual jokes and horseplay." My husband and many of my male acquaintances do not act as you have described, so I say your disrespectful manner of interacting with women is misplaced and boorish.

In the past I have been, like many of my women friends, sexually harassed by men in the work place and socially. You state that women have long memories. I will never forget the humiliation I have felt in these circumstances and the helplessness to say or do anything because of the imbalance of "power." There was always the risk of losing a much-needed job, of being set up to be harassed again, or being called a liar. We are finally feeling empowered to speak up about the disrespectful manner in which we have been treated and are letting the world know it will not be tolerated any more. No, women's liberation is not a dead issue.

Marilyn Binkley, Grand Lake