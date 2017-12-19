Letters: Not happy over skier collision

Not happy with skier collision

Today, I'm angry and yesterday I was beyond angry, I was furious, having been hit from behind while skiing Mary Jane trail.

While skiing the fall line at a very reasonable speed for the existing conditions, a 13- to 14-year-old boy hit me and knocked me down. What is particularly irritating is that he was supposedly a good skier, one of a 3-4 person group, all prominently displaying "Winter Park Competition Center" on their clothing.

After sliding to a stop, I asked him to come down the slope as I wanted to talk to him. What I got was "attitude", his comment being "you turned in front of me." No apology, no courtesy or concern for my welfare and he wouldn't further talk to me.

Being in the middle of my seventh decade, I'm perhaps a little crankier than I was 50 years ago but his total lack of responsibility and out of control skiing are inexcusable and intolerable.

Trails and parts of trails are roped off for racing and high speed skiing which is where he should go if he wants to ski like that. There is also the Skier Responsibility Code of which he is apparently unaware. Perhaps the Competition Center coaches and administrators should spend some time teaching that as well as teaching how to go fast and stay in control. I've skied at WP since 1955 and taught here for 34 years so I do know the Skier Code, abide by it and obey the many signs around the ski area advocating courtesy. Imagine trying to go 80 mph and weaving in and out of 50 mph traffic on I-70. Its the same thing.

A ski patrolman I talked to rode the lift with this group of three to four Competition Center skiers and "counseled" them on proper and courteous ski etiquette. To their credit, at the top of the lift, one of the group but not the one that hit me, came over to apologize.

Watch out folks, there are a number of fast, out-of-control skiers out there. Most aren't but some are and you never know what jacket they might be wearing. How about it Comp. Center: can the skiing public count on you to teach your racers all about skiing, including courtesy and responsibility?

Pete Peterson, Tabernash