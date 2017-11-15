Letters to the editor: Appreciative for local fire departments; What to do for after-hours animal emergency?

Thank you to the Jack Forte and Animal Assistance Foundation

As the supportive arm of the Grand County Animal Shelter, the Grand County Pet Pals would like to thank the Jack Forte Foundation for their very loyal support of our organization. We very much appreciate their generous grant award this year. Because of their loyal and continued support, we have been able to provide our Grand County residents with more assistance in our mission of having their pets spayed and neutered. We are so appreciative! Thank you very much and we invite you to visit us at the Grand County Animal Shelter and see all of the good things that we are doing to improve the lives of animals in our care! You have certainly had a part in this! We appreciate the grants you have so generously given us this year and throughout the past years. Thank You! The Grand County Pet Pals were so honored to receive your very generous grant award this fall! You are definitely helping us to improve the lives of the pets in our community. We will be using this grant to increase the number of vouchers given to Grand County residents and these are used to assist our neighbors in spaying and neutering their pets. Our residents, and our organization, would like to reach out and thank you very much for your support. Many residents will be stopping by our next Voucher Event to receive financial assistance in spaying and neutering their pet. Please stop by and see some of the wonderful animals that are at the Grand County Animal Shelter and up for adoption, for special families, like yours!

Thank you very much!

Lynda Gumeson, Grant Coordinator for the Grand County Pet Pals

We appreciate the fire departments

We appreciate what the fire departments in Grand County do on a daily basis, and the Granby Fire Department went above and beyond at their Fire Safety Night in October. The planning, time, resources, and enthusiasm the fire department put into hosting and educating the community were impactful. My children are young and still had many takeaways from the evening. The night began conversations concerning fire safety that have continued in our home. I was impressed with how they catered to all ages- from youngsters to also addressing us as parents. I learned more than one thing that I have put into practice! The evening was hands-on and engaging for the kids: what a valuable experience to put out a real fire with a fire extinguisher! Thank you for making it such a well-organized, fun, and educational event.

Hilary Welch, Tabernash

Where to take animals in after-hours emergency?

I tried to discuss this opinion on one of our counties garage sale pages, and deleted it because it led to finger pointing. This was not the mission of my opinion whatsoever.

This county that's called Grand sometimes doesn't feel so grand. We have at least five veterinarians that I'm aware of in our community. We can minus one that's a portable large livestock vet.

I would like to know why these vets do not communicate, nor do they coordinate with one another so that we have an on call emergency vet available at all times? Some of them don't even have the common courtesy to call you back. Some of them act like you've bestowed some sort of inconvenience on them if you're in an emergency situation after hours, although we're willing to pay dearly for this inconvenience. If your car breaks down in the middle of the night, you usually only have to make one phone call for the mechanic or tow truck driver to climb out of bed and come to your rescue, yet our beloved animals rate less, as we make mad dashes for neighboring counties because we can't reach anyone for help. I'm not just talking about weekends, I am talking about weekdays as well.

In my eyes this is totally unacceptable. I know some folks feel that animals are just luxuries or for a specific purpose, and I am not one of them. For me, they are beloved family members and live beings that deserve to have emergency care available at all times, and it doesn't matter what their purpose is, they still deserve a chance to live.

I've had a few people say that it comes with this territory. Well, when I started living in this county, I could always reach my vet, and more than once I met him out at his shop at his barn in the middle of the night. Him in his slippers and pajamas and his wife making us a cup of coffee. What the hell happened? Is it about loosing patients? Is it about their rapport? Is it because they don't care?

Yes, I understand that they too must have a life after work. I understand that this county has grown huge in the almost 40 years I've been here. I know the case loads are overwhelming with many more pets than when I started living here. I get that. What I do not get is the fact that we loose beloved's because they do not coordinate or communicate between them. In this modern day of endless communication, is it too much to ask that they create a private group between them to keep each other informed and to share the responsibility of saving precious lives?

They don't even have to like one another for this to become a reality. I believe it should become mandatory that some sort of coordination be in place that vets check in and out with one another so that this community has a chance to save the lives of our beloved animals. Yes, I also realize that a life may not be saved, however an hour-and-a-half drive (weather and traffic pending) in any direction certainly doesn't increase their chances.

Once again this is not about one particular vet. I feel all our veterinarians are fantastic. This is not about finger pointing, if they're a good vet or a bad vet, or who has the most clients or best rapport. This is about saving lives… Period.

Rhonda Nutter, Granby