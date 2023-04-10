Libraries and watershed group team up for stream projects

For the month of April, the Grand County Library District and the Upper Colorado Watershed Environment Team are offering interactive after-school events for students to learn about the Colorado River.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Grand County Library District and the Upper Colorado Watershed Environment Team are teaming up so residents can learn more about Grand County’s streams for Citizen Scientist Month this April.

All five of Grand County’s library districts will be participating in after school events for kids throughout April. Participants can also become citizen scientists by taking water quality measurments while visiting St. Louis Creek and learn more about water bugs and the ecosystem.

“It’s no secret that the Colorado River Watershed is in crisis. The low levels of Lake Powell and Lake Mead have made national news,” stated a press release from the watershed environment team. “Since the headwaters of the Colorado River begin in Grand County, the environment team wants to promote citizen science opportunities for the community to observe and monitor the water flow, clarity, temperature, and health of the Colorado River and its tributaries.”

A website will track the data that residents collect such as photos and stream flow observations.

“The after-school programs will educate kids about how streams and riparian areas can be affected by wildfires, human impact and lower water flows. They will learn the difference between a healthy stream and an unhealthy one, and how to make research grade observations,” the press release stated.

The Upper Colorado Watershed Environment Team is the new name of the Upper Colorado River Watershed Group. It was founded in 2016 to promote awareness, conservation and appreciation of the lands and streams that compose the headwaters of the Colorado River through science, education and outreach.

The group hopes to engage and reach a broader audience through these citizen science projects by teaming up with the library district. The goal is to provide ways for people to participate in meaningful ways to protect their most precious resource – water.

Water Education & Exploration after-school library events