Libraries offer drive thru, curbside pickup

Based on guidance from Colorado’s safer at home period and the county’s public health order, all Grand County Library District locations are allowing the checkout of physical library materials, either by drive thru service or curbside pickup.

In order to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 through the transfer of library materials to different locations, only items within each library’s collection will be available for checkout from the branch location.

To find materials to checkout:

• Visit http://www.gcld.org and visit the ‘Catalog’ tab.

• To search for a specific item, search for it in the search bar; once results pop up, click the ‘Available at’ dropdown and click on your desired branch to see items available.

• To browse the entire collection at a specific library, on the main search page, click on any of the ‘Available at…’ buttons to see that library’s collection.

• Once you have verified the items you would like to check out, please call the library branch to have holds on the items placed for you.

• For more, call Fraser Valley Library at 970-726-5689, Granby Library at 970-887-2149, Hot Sulphur Springs Library at 970-725-3942, Juniper Library at 970-627-8353, or Kremmling Library at 970-724-9228.

When you call to place your items on hold, the librarian will instruct you on how and when to pick up your materials.

People are asked to protect librarians and the community by wearing a mask when picking up materials. Books will be due three weeks after the checkout date and DVDs and magazines will be due one week after the checkout date. Return any materials in library book drops.

None of the libraries will be open for browsing. Please call the library branch if you need assistance picking out items.