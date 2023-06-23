Library card helps to Access Grand opportunities

Grand County Library District’s mission is linking people to boundless opportunities. A good motto or mission can go a long way. Have you utilized your local library and all that it offers? To borrow a phrase from Nike, “Just Do It.”

Using Access Grand, the Grand County Library District’s library pass program, falls into that “Just Do It” category.

Over the past two winters, you might have enjoyed a free day of skiing at Winter Park Resort by reserving an Access Grand pass, thanks to the generosity of the resort’s yearly donation of 100 passes.

YMCA of the Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch has donated a few memberships to the library district. Four people per reservation can play miniature golf, roller skate, play disc golf, swim, hike and enjoy all the activities offered.

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has donated tickets to their sensational musical performances. Blink your eyes twice and the passes will be gone. Everyone who has ever attended a repertory theatre show knows it is worth the price of admission. Having grown up close to New York City’s Broadway, I appreciate the intimacy of our local theater – how easy it is to get lost in the award-winning sets, costumes and performances. Dare I say the theatre experience is better than Broadway? Yes, yes, I do.

Dave Naples, executive director of Moffat Road Railroad Museum, used his “Just Do It” spirit combined with the historic motto of those who built the Moffat Railroad, “Moffat men never give up.” When he made his dream of creating a permanent train museum in Granby a reality. Now, you can reserve a day pass for two adults (ages 16+) and two children. Let your inner train engineer rejoice!

Happily, back on the Access Grand reservation list, is…drum roll…the Denver Zoo. Reserve up to four tickets, more if you bring 0-2 year olds, and take in the wonders of 3,600 creatures. By the way, the Denver Zoo is one of only a few zoos in the country with a full-time curator dedicated to animal behavior and enrichment programs, according to its website.

Grand Lake Arts Council/Courtesy image

Speaking of enrichment, thanks to a patron’s recommendation, a children’s museum in Breckinridge, Mountain Top Explorium, is new to Access Grand. Six people per reservation may enjoy this “Explorium” of amazement. Celebrate every opportunity for imaginations to ignite.

Both Grand Chorale and Grand Concerts have enriched our lives by donating tickets for musical concerts. In fact, on Friday, June 23, Grand Concerts has Pianist Andreas Klein performing. He is “a fascinating artist with all the indispensable qualities: temperament, taste, touch, tone, the four Ts of pianism,” wrote the New York Times.

Starting July 19, you can also reserve a pass to the Grand Chorale’s summer concert on August 18.

The library district always appreciates our featured staples: Headwater’s River Journey, Grand County Historical Association Museums, the Butterfly Pavilion, Fraser Valley Recreation, Grand Lake Fitness Center, History Colorado Center, The Denver Firefighters Museum, Denver Museum of Nature and Science and Denver Botanic Gardens.

Available passes vary – reserve by visiting gcld.org, Access Grand. Just do it. Take advantage of boundless opportunities provided by the libraries.

If your organization is interested in joining Grand County Library District’s list of passes, please contact Tallie at tgray@gcld.org .