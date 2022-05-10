Library Column: Grand County libraries are ‘oceans of possibility’

“Oceans of Possibilities” is this year’s theme for Grand County Library District’s Summer Reading Program. I stand on solid ground as I entice you to explore the daunting Oceans of Possibilities offered to our patrons, with over 1.14 million items!

Many of our newest covers depict stunning ocean settings, including travel guides, coffee table books, Navy Seal epics, summer beach reads, sharks, marine mammals and cute children’s books. But it is the word “possibilities” that expands the horizon to include space travel, fantasy lands, dreamlike stories, personal triumphs and imaginative quests.

Take a peek at the tip-top of the iceberg of titles highlighted for Oceans of Possibilities:

“Underwater Wild: My Octopus Teacher’s Extraordinary World” by Craig Foster explores the journey of making the 2021 Academy Award-winning Best Documentary, “My Octopus Teacher”

“The Brilliant Abyss” by Helen Scales, “hits the mark as an awe-filled paean to the mysteries of the deep,” says Publishers Weekly

“The Blue Wonder: Why the Sea Glows, Fish Sing, and Other Astonishing Insights from the Ocean” by Frauke Bagusche is for “readers who want an upbeat, yet thoughtful overview of all things marine wildlife will appreciate this fun, quick dive into the ocean,” says Library Journal

“Life Between the Tides” by Adam Nicolson: “(Nicolson) succeeds gloriously in conveying the marvels of a stretch of Scottish tidal coast,” says Booklist

“Reef Life: An Underwater Memoir” by Callum Robert is “A rich and loving ode to the sea … you are truly swept away,“ states The Washington Post

You can also revisit some top-notch older titles:

“The Perfect Storm” by Sebastian Junger

“The Endurance: Shackleton’s Legendary Antarctic Expedition” by Caroline Alexander

“Isaac’s Storm” by Erik Larson

“Shadow Divers: The True Adventure of Two Americans Who Risked Everything to Solve One of the Last Mysteries of World War II” by Robert Kurson

Some highly praised adult fiction titles include:

“Migrations,” by Charlotte McConaghy “This heartbreaking, lushly written work is highly recommended,” says Barbara Hoffert of Library Journal

“Summer on the Island” by Brenda Novak, “is the book her fans, old and new, have been waiting for,” says Susan Elizabeth Phillips, New York Times-bestselling author

Less obvious titles:

“The Worth of Water: Our Story of Chasing Solutions to the World’s Greatest Challenge” by Gary White. “This book tells that story–a story of empowerment, change, and, above all, hope,” writes Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize laureate

“Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John. “This is a triumph of science fiction, so give it a try even if the genre usually leaves you cold,” states Good Housekeeping

“Otherlands: A Journey Through Earth’s Extinct Worlds” by Thomas Halliday. “This show-stopping work deserves wide readership,” writes Publishers Weekly

“Black, White, and the Grey: The Story of an Unexpected Friendship and a Beloved Restaurant” by Mashama Bailey. “It’s not often that a book full of recipes can pack an emotional wallop, but this is no ordinary book. It’s a memoir. It’s a conversation. It’s a meditation on race, and friendship…beautiful, thoughtful book.” writes Salon’s Mary Elizabeth Williams

“Bird Brother: A Falconer’s Journey and the Healing Power of Wildlife” by Rodney Stotts. “A uniquely-hued heroic epic of a determined soul who through a love of wild birds, delivers a heart-rending lesson in how grounded possibilities can soar beyond perception.” writes ornithologist, birder and author J. Drew Lanham

As always, there is an ocean of titles to peruse in our libraries. The library district has displays to pique your interests and programs for all ages and interests. Librarians are captains, ready to navigate you to titles you want.

Our online catalog has browsing categories to help you explore the depths of our collection. While in the online catalog (GCLD.org), click the “More Info” button under a title’s description to reveal more options, which may include “Published Reviews,” “Similar Authors” and “Reviews from GoodReads.” Place holds on titles that intrigue you.

Take a deep breath and get ready to dive into the vast wonders of the Grand County Library District and Oceans of Possibilities.