Library Corner: A (comic) book for everyone

A core tenant of libraries is to have a catalog of quality, topical and entertaining books for our community. Built on this idea,Free Comic Book Day delivers just that.

On the first Saturday of every May since 2002, stores throughout the nation open their doors to comic book fans of all ages and interests for free comic books. Store events are popular and get better every year.

This nationwide event is a great way to get comics into the hands of new fans. Fans of the movie franchise “Guardians of the Galaxy” can explore the histories of the diverse series’ characters and join them on adventures outside the scope of the movies.

The annual event offers a wide selection of titles aimed at the broadest audience. Popular titles include staples of DC and Marvel superheroes, plus “Star Trek,” and “Animal Crossing.” This year, Free Comic Book Day is celebrating popular video game franchises. Titles such as “Street Fighter 6” and “Punch Up!” offer exciting bareknuckle bouts fueled by revenge and destiny.

Grand County Library District/ Courtesy image

“Street Fighter 6” and the subsequent four volumes will feature brawling battles between art thieves, military special forces operatives and a graffiti ninja. This story will expand upon the already fast-paced world contained within the long running video game series.

Readers searching for a more lighthearted adventure should explore “Animal Crossing” and “Kirby Manga Mania.” Kirby’s cute, pink, ball-shaped body may, to some, appear unassuming, but this force for good has never failed to halt the evil ventures of his arch-frenemy King Dedede.

While no store in Grand County will be participating, there are less productive reasons to visit Colorado’s front range. Monkey Paw Toys in Aurora, Hall of Justice Comics and Collectibles in Parker, I Want More Comics in Thornton, and Hero Headquarters will be participating on May 6. The latter two are partners with Denver area libraries.

Many of these stores will offer door prizes, drawings by guest artists, and raffles. Historically, patrons have arrived cosplaying as their favorite fictional characters: families dressed as the X-Men team and younger fans dressed as Ewoks of “Star Wars,” to name only a few. Costume contests draw fans of all ages to participate for store prizes.

Grand County Libraries have a variety of comics available for library use and checkout for our patrons. Household names such as “The Avengers” and “Looney Toons” are popular choices at Fraser Valley Library.

Comic books tend to be easy reads. However, many popular series have taken on heavy topics including politics, domestic and racial crimes. Despite all the popular films, TV shows, and video games permeating popular culture, there’s nothing that can beat a good comic book.