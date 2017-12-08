Library Corner: A note of gratitude

The Grand County Library District wishes to express its gratitude for the generous support of Grand County citizens, second-home owners, and visitors. Donations come in a variety of ways—the most common at this time of year being cash or monetary donations. The District uses donations to purchase books, DVDs, online resources, and magazines for youth and adults. The funds also support literacy programs, access to the internet, and help to provide safe, comfortable spaces in our libraries to research, browse and learn.

"GCLD acts as a vital hub for many folks in our communities. With the generous contributions we have received, the District looks forward to providing more exciting opportunities for the people of Grand County," said Executive Director Stephanie Ralph.

The Library District also expresses a huge thank you to those who gave through Colorado Gives Day. Many contributed to the Grand County Library Foundation (GCLF) in this way and supported literacy, learning, and community. As a partner of the Library District, GCLF supports the District through funding from donors like you.

There are many worthwhile non-profit organizations in Grand County and beyond. Libraries, however, have the unique role of serving everyone in a community, regardless of status, income, or age. Public libraries consistently provide a great return on investment—the community gets about $5 back for every $1 invested. https://www.lrs.org/data-tools/public-libraries/return-on-investment/.