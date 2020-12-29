Library corner: A to Z New Year’s resolutions from the GCLD

A to Z databases — Explore the food, travel, and customs of 174 countries.

Britannica Online — Complete reference source in three reading levels. Find articles, images, videos, maps, tools and links. Don’t forget we have basketballs, books, biographies, and book clubs.

Creativebug — Over 1,000 art and craft video classes for all ages and levels.

Denver Post Online — Local, national, and world news.

eBooks and Learning Tools — Explore GCLD’s online resources to inspire, research, and help implement your New Year’s Resolutions! Visit http://www.gcld.org

Flipster — Read some of the world’s most popular magazines.

Grand County Library District — Borrowing from the library is free.

Hot spots so you can connect online.

Instruments — Check out a guitar, keyboard, or other instruments, thanks to Grand County Blues Society and other generous donors.

Juvenile library items are for everyone. You just need a desire to learn. Type “why” into the catalog search bar and use filters to narrow down topics. Discover “Why Feet Smell” or “Why Did the Chicken Cross the Road?”

Kanopy — If your resolution is to watch more award-winning movies and documentaries, start here. A karaoke machine is also available for checkout.

Libraries — The libraries are open and the librarians are extraordinary assets to help you find resources to map out your goals.

MyHeritage — An online resource of the most diverse genealogy databases in the world.

NuWav Legal Documents online provides documents like contracts, wills and more. Get your will written in 2021! Also, New York Times Online and News Bank will suit those who want to stay informed on local and national topics.

OverDrive eBooks and audiobooks can be checked out on most mobile devices.

Programming is ongoing at GCLD for all ages and interests. From decorating a gingerbread house, to storytimes, to Chicano History in Colorado, our online programs will keep you connected. Also, “Play with a Purpose Kits” entice kids 0-5 to learn while playing, thanks to Grand Beginnings.

Quite frankly, GCLD is the “Queen Bee” of helping you achieve your goals year-round.

Rosetta Stone — Learn a new language! RB Digital Magazines has thousands of fabulous titles! Read-Along Books are a rollicking good time AND educational.

STEAM — GCLD has a variety of STEAM Kits for hands-on learning.

Travel in 2021, anyone? Again, use AtoZ Databases and Rosetta Stone, and check out travel books and magazines to help you plan the perfect vacation.

Universal Class — Become a life-long learner with self-paced online classes.

Victory is yours when you take advantage of using your GCLD library card!

Watch your movies and documentaries, including a bunch of new binge-worthy collections using your library card!

Xeriscape your yard for 2021 and reduce water-use using GCLD resources.

You don’t have a GCLD card? Make that your first 2021 resolution. Visit gcld.org for library hours and card requirements.

Zeal for living is easy when you own and use your GCLD library card.

Happy 2021!