Library Corner: April is the month of the young child

Patty and therapy dog, Gus, read with three young children after Storytime at Fraser Valley Library.

Grand County Library District/Courtesy District

Get strapped into your car seat and pop a straw into your juice box because April is (drumroll, please) The Month of the Young Child!

First created in 1971, by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, The Month of the Young Child “is an opportunity to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.”

Over time, the association of young children has developed guidelines that focus on four areas of childhood development corresponding to each week in April.

Week one focuses on physical development. This week would be a great time to take a trip to the park, try a new healthy food, or get a car seat check. Grand County Library District’s Access Grand program has free passes to local recreation centers where the whole family can swim, exercise, and play.

Week two is all about social and emotional development. During this week, spend time helping your child express their feelings through drawing and art, allow them to make simple choices, and perform acts of kindness. Use your library card to access Kanopy Kids, “which features a collection of shows that help children develop social emotional skills.” Kanopy Kids also has great programs for parents, to help you understand the way your young child’s mind works.

Week three focuses on cognitive development. This week, you can look for visual patterns, point out letters and words, and practice problem-solving. All district libraries have fun games and toys you can check out to give your child hands-on opportunities to develop these skills.

Toddler explores a board book during storytime at Juniper Library in Grand Lake.

Grand County Library District/Courtesy photo

Week four centers on language and literacy skills. This is a great week to visit a Storytime at any of GCLD’s five branches to read, talk, sing, play, and learn. Your family might also enjoy celebrating D.E.A.R. (“Drop Everything and Read”). This month-long celebration of reading is designed to remind everyone to make reading a priority in their lives. Set a family goal and make time to read together.

Finally, you can end April with a bang by attending the 21st Annual Children’s Fair, sponsored by Grand Beginnings. This year’s theme is “Building Resilience” and will be held on Friday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sun Outdoors (1021 Summit Trail in Granby). Community businesses and organizations will offer fun and educational activities for children and families. There will also be free dental, hearing, and eyesight screenings offered on the premises. Grand County Library District will be there with a booth too, so please stop by and say hello!

Visit our website at GCLD.org to explore online resources like Kanopy Kids, to reserve free venue passes through Access Grand, and to find the time, date, and location of the storytime closest to you.