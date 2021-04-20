Library Corner: Book recommendations from the younger set

We’ve been featuring book recommendations from Grand County library patrons in recent columns, but among our most loyal and enthusiastic patrons are children.

Today’s suggestions have been submitted by some of Grand County Library District’s younger book lovers. If you have a young reader in your life, here are some tried and true titles by experts who know what kids like to read.

You may request or download these titles by visiting http://www.gcld.org .

Lily McCay, age 10

• “Wings of Fire” by Tui T. Sutherland is an amazing series about dragons. With magic and mysteries, this is a must-read series for anybody. I recommend both the regular novels, as well as the graphic novels.

• “The Mistmantle Chronicles” by M.I. Mcallister and Omar Rayyan is an amazing book series about squirrels, otters, hedgehogs and moles living on the small island of Mistmantle, another must-read!

• “Spirit Animals” by Garth Nix is another amazing book. It takes place in Erdas, where anything can happen.

Kaia Bennett, age 4.5

• “Pumpkin Trouble” by Jan Thomas. I like this book because it’s funny and because the duck got stuck in the pumpkin and his friends were afraid and running away from him because they thought he was the pumpkin monster.

• “The Book Hog” by Greg Pizzoli. I like this book because the hog learned how to read and he had so many books. It’s very funny and I love books and reading, just like the book hog!

Everett Deramo, age 10

• The Artemis Fowl series by Eoin Colfer. The story plots are very complex. There are many interesting characters, as well as character growth.

Bryce Deramo, age 7

• “39 Clues” by Rick Riordan. These are great mystery books with unpredictable events. They are action-packed and always leave a cliff-hanger at the end of the book.

Josiah Deramo, age 4

• “Hot Rod Hamster” by Cynthia Lord. These books give the readers a chance to be in the story by picking out their favorites.

• If You Give a … Pig a Pancake, Moose a Muffin, Pig a Party, Dog a Donut, etc. series by Laura Numeroff. These are fun cause and effect books.

Deramo family

• Audio books. We, as a family, love audio books. They are especially vital to our well-being during our Friday hang-out-at-home days.

• Mazie Giberson, age 13

• “The Nest” by Kenneth Oppel was very suspenseful. There was a big twist at the end AND totally worth the read! Couldn’t. Put. It. Down.

• “The Giver” by Lois Lowry was surprising. It definitely offers some twists. All about perfection and truth. Different people are called to do certain jobs and Jonas (the main character) wants to do his job differently.

Librarian’s Note: When you visit your local library, don’t forget to check out our wonderful collection of graphic novels. Reluctant readers find these books engaging, engrossing, and addictive. Be warned: Graphic novels are known to turn book-haters into book-lovers!

If your child enjoys reading on a device, you can download books and magazines using the OverDrive or Libby by OverDrive apps, and a current GCLD library card. OverDrive offers a fabulous selection of titles for children and teens, available as eBooks and audio-books.