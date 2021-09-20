Library Corner: Consider using Universal Class for help with your business needs

A Grand County library includes access to Universal Class, which offers over hundreds of online classes, including more than 100 business courses.

GCLD / Courtesy Image

Have you ever thought about starting your own business? Or perhaps you already own or support a business, and you’re looking for ways to improve and grow?

With the changing business landscape over the past year and a half, more people are exploring new options and business opportunities. But sometimes, it’s hard to know where to begin.

Your Grand County Library District library card gives you free access to Universal Class, which offers over 500 classes on a variety of topics, including more than 100 business courses. To get your free library card, visit any of GCLD’s five branches with your photo ID and proof of mailing address (a piece of mail works great).

Universal Class provides “… high quality, online courses to help you learn the skills needed to achieve your goals. Our courses are not just tutorials; they are real. They include lessons, exams, assignments, discussion boards and actual assessments of your progress to help you master the learning outcomes.”

All courses are self-paced, so you can learn on your own time. You don’t have to be online at a particular time or day. When you complete a course, you’ll earn a certificate to add to your portfolio as a way to share your achievements with others.

Here are just a few of the business-related courses offered through Universal Class:

• Business management

• How to write a business plan

• How to start and run an online business

• Business budgeting 101: How to plan, save and manage

• Marketing for small business

• Business branding

• Introduction to QuickBooks 2015

• Microsoft Word 2019

• Payroll Management 101

• Excel 2007

• Pet Sitting & Dog Walking Business 101

• Starting Your Own Cleaning Business

To register online:

1. Visit http://www.gcld.org

2. Select the “eBooks & Learning Tools” link in the banner at the top of the page.

3. Scroll through the alphabetical list of resources to find Universal Class.

4. Click the “Universal Class Login” link to set up your account.

If you prefer, you can use the Libby app to access Universal Class. Libby is a free app that lets you borrow eBooks, digital audiobooks, and magazines from your library, and now, it also gives you access to Universal Class.

To register with the Libby app:

1. Log into Libby with your library card number.

2. At the bottom of the screen, click the little icon that looks like a library building.

3. Scroll down to the “Extras” heading, where you’ll find Universal Class.

4. Click the button that says “Get.”

5.You’ll be directed to Universal Class to set up your account.

If you need assistance, contact your local library. Our staff is always eager to help!