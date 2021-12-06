Library Corner: Do you hear what I hear?

Martha Stewart’s “Handmade Holiday Crafts: 225 Inspired Projects for Year-round Celebrations" is great for holiday decoration and gift ideas.



‘Tis the season for gift giving and holiday fun, and Grand County Library District has you covered.

There is so much you can do with your library card to help you get ready and save some time worrying about supply chain and delivery issues.

Did you hear that libraries have abundant books and online resources available to inspire gift-giving and home decorating ideas? Here are a few titles you might find helpful:

• “Crafty Gifts Packed with Ideas for Presents, Wrapping, and Cards,” by Jane Bull, available online via OverDrive

• “Homemade Holiday: Craft Your Way Through More Than 40 Festive Projects,” by Sophie Pester, available at Juniper Library or online via OverDrive

• “Simply Handmade: 365 Easy Gifts & Decorations You Can Make,” from Meredith Press, available at Juniper Library

• Martha Stewart’s “Handmade Holiday Crafts: 225 Inspired Projects for Year-round Celebrations,” published by Potter Craft, available at Fraser Valley and Granby

Did you hear that GCLD’s Access Grand program provides boundless opportunities to reserve your free passes or tickets to visit numerous museums and recreational sites – possible gift or stocking-stuffer ideas? Visit one of these amazing places with friends and family (many more options available — this is just a taste):

• Butterfly Pavilion

• Denver Museum of Nature and Science

• Headwaters River Journey Museum

• Snow Mountain Ranch or Winter Park Resort

Did you hear that Creativebug is a DIY database where you can search for crafts and activities — need fresh, new decorating and gift ideas? Visit http://www.gcld.org and search the eBooks & Learning Tools tab to find this resource. Try searching one of these terms to find classes and instructional videos to get you excited about trying something new:

• Christmas

• Gifts

• Ornaments

• Hanukkah

• Cookies or candy (yum — my personal favorite!)

And, Ho-Ho-Ho the programs! Craft programs for teens and adults and storytime activities for kids abound throughout the month of December. To register for GCLD programs, visit the website, and choose the Programs tab. The events calendar provides detailed information about programs, dates, times and registration. Enjoy one of these upcoming events:

• Fabric Snowmen with Teresa Banman — Adult craft (numerous dates/locations)

• Luminary Take & Make kits to “help light up the holidays” — all month long at Fraser Valley and Granby library locations

• Holiday Fun Take & Make kits — Juniper Library, three varieties for all ages

• Afterschool Clubs — Juniper Library, December 9, 16, 30

• Soap Making — Teen/Adult craft at Juniper Library, December 11

• Holiday Story & Movie — Kremmling Library, December 11

• Family Movie Night — Hot Sulphur Springs Library, December 15

• Pajama Storytime — Fraser Valley Library, December 15

• Afterschool Club — Fraser Valley Library; fleece pillow craft kits and hot chocolate (great gift idea for someone special), December 22

• Friends of Grand County Library Holiday Book Sale — Kremmling Library (various dates/times

• Weekly holiday/winter-themed “Storytime & Crafts” at all five branches

• Winter Reading Adventure — don’t forget to join the fun and read three books in three genres in three months; program is available at all branches, runs through the end of January, and is for all ages. Visit your local library for more information

As you can see, the Grand County Library District is here to provide boundless opportunities for exploration, learning something new, and matching you with resources that may help you prepare for the holidays. Visit any one of our five locations to gather ideas or to speak with a librarian about any of our exciting programs.